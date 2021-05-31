Business Journo Turned Congress Spokesperson Supriya Shrinate Abuses Sambit Patra On Air, Calls Him 'Naali Ka Keeda'

Former business journalist Supriya Shrinate who joined the Congress party in the run-up to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, yesterday (30 May) abused BJP National Spokesperson Sambit Patra on Aaj Tak debate program Takkar.

A clip of the same, was shared by Patra on Twitter with the caption "How educated ..How Cultured...Wah!!" along with the hashtag Gaali Wali Madam (Abusive Madam).

"Tum do kaudi ke naali ke keede ho, are naali ke keede chup ho ja, naali ke keede kya bol rahe ho tum. Are Naali ka keeda. Chup jhoota kahinka (You are a two bit gutter worm, keep quiet gutter worm. Shut up you liar)", Shrinate can be heard as saying even as the news anchor protested against her conduct.

As per reports, this incident happened during a debate over the 7 years of Narendra Modi led central government. During a discussion on China's aggressive designs, the matter turned towards "treason" when Patra reportedly said, "I will tell you what treason is" and recalled the Congress top brass meeting the Chinese Ambassador and other officials during the Doklam standoff.

Patra then reportedly proceeded to call for Rahul Gandhi's ouster from the party. Shrinate objected to this and then went on her Naali Ka Keeda rant.

Despite protests against her conduct, Shrinate has now brazened it out by tweeting that she has "rattled the joker".

So I rattled the joker it seems! Bring it on ;) pic.twitter.com/8CZK8rvoHH — Supriya Shrinate (@SupriyaShrinate) May 30, 2021

Former Executive editor and anchor of business news channel ET Now, Supriya Shrinate had joined the Congress party in 2019 and contested the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from the Maharajganj constituency in Uttar Pradesh. She lost the election by over 2 lakh votes and was later appointed as the party spokesperson.