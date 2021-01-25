Business highlights

New Delhi, Jan 25 (PTI) Following are the top business stories at 1920 hours: DEL50 BIZ-LD-RUPEE Rupee rises for 5th session, settles 3 paise higher at 72.94 Mumbai: The rupee rose by 3 paise to settle at 72.94 against the US dollar on Monday, extending its gains for the fifth straight session despite heavy selling in the domestic equity market.

DEL48 BIZ-LD-STOCKS Sensex tanks 531 pts; energy, IT stocks play spoilsport Mumbai: The benchmark Sensex dived nearly 531 points to close at 48,348 on Monday, extending its losses to the third straight session due to massive selling in energy and IT stocks.

DCM42 BIZ-RESULTS-LARSEN Larsen & Toubro Q3 net profit up 3 pc to Rs 2,648 cr New Delhi: Engineering and construction giant Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Monday posted a 3 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,648.33 crore for the quarter ended in December 2020.

DCM44 BIZ-TIMES NETWORK-BARC Times Network mulls legal action against BARC for rating manipulation New Delhi: Bennett Coleman & Company Ltd, India's top newspaper publisher and television channel owner, on Monday said it is mulling legal action against BARC over its alleged role in the manipulation of TV ratings.

DCM50 BIZ-RBI-CURRENCY NOTES RBI refutes reports of withdrawal of old Rs 100, Rs 10, Rs 5 notes Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday refuted reports of withdrawal of old series of Rs 100, Rs 10 and Rs 5 currency notes.

DCM17 BIZ-CUSTOMS-DUTIES Govt may tweak customs duties on host of goods in Budget 2021 New Delhi: The government may tweak customs duties in the Budget next week on several goods, including furniture raw materials, copper scrap, certain chemicals, telecom equipment and rubber products, to promote domestic manufacturing and exports, sources said.

DCM16 BIZ-IOC IOC raises Rs 1,290 cr in debt New Delhi: Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOC), the nation's top oil firm, has raised Rs 1,290.20 crore in debt to refinance existing borrowings and meet business expenses.

DCM15 BIZ-GST-SHORTFALL FinMin releases weekly instalment of Rs 6,000 cr to states meet GST shortfall New Delhi:The finance ministry on Monday released the 13th instalment of Rs 6,000 crore to the states to meet GST compensation shortfall, taking the total amount of fund released to Rs 78,000 crore.

DCM47 BIZ-AMAZON FUTURE Amazon files plea with Delhi HC to enforce SIAC interim order New Delhi: US online retail giant Amazon has moved Delhi High Court to block partner Future Group from selling retail assets to Reliance Industries that had received a nod from market regulator SEBI and stock exchanges.

DCM48 BIZ-TCS-LD MCAP TCS once again becomes the most valued domestic firm by mkt capitalisation New Delhi: Country's largest software exporter Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Monday surpassed Reliance Industries Ltd to become the country's most valued firm by market capitalisation.

DEL31 BIZ-GOLD-PRICE Gold falls Rs 141; silver up marginally New Delhi: Gold prices in the national capital fell Rs 141 to Rs 48,509 per 10 grams on Monday, continuing the previous day's weakness, according to HDFC Securities. PTI SHW SHW