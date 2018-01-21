Business community looking forward to PM Modi's inaugural address in 'World Economic Forum': Indian Ambassador to Switzerland

Indian Ambassador to Switzerland Sibi George on Sunday said that the entire business community in Central European country is looking forward to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's inaugural keynote address during 'World Economic Forum' in Davos. George said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to Davos will be 'historic,' since an Indian PM is attending the event first time since 1997. "In 1997, when we attended at the Prime Ministerial level, India was a much smaller economy. Today India is transforming so fast. It's a phenomenal thing well appreciated by business community all over the world," Sibi added.