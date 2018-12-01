Bush Sr. was a great statesman and friend of India: Modi

New Delhi, Dec 1 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday condoled the passing of former US President George H.W. Bush, calling him a leading statesman and a votary of strong relations with India.

"Condolences to the Bush family and the people of USA on the passing away of former President George H.W. Bush. He was a leading statesman at a critical period of world history.

"Former President George H. W. Bush was passionate about strong relations between India and USA. His presence will be missed. May he rest in peace," the Prime Minister said.

The Congress too remembered the war veteran as a great leader.

"Remembering former US President George H.W. Bush, a war veteran, a father, a husband, a President and a great leader. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this time," it said.

Father of later US president George W. Bush, Senior Bush during his leadership went after Iraq for its Kuwait invasion, which resulted in what came to be known as the First Gulf War.

He died Friday night at the age of 94 in Houston, Texas.

