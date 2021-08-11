Bus Overturns On Delhi-Lucknow National Highway, 21 Injured

A speeding double-decker private bus skidded off and fell into a 20-feet deep ditch, breaking the crash barrier on the Delhi-Lucknow National Highway number 9 in Moradabad district of Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday night. The unfortunate incident was reported by the manager of the toll plaza near the accident spot.

As soon as the information was received, the Moradabad police, a medical team and Fire Brigade team reached the spot. Transport department officials also rushed to spot later. The joint rescue of fire fighters and policemen saved more than 100 passengers. Five ambulances were called to the spot, by which the injured passengers were sent to the district hospitals of Rampur and Moradabad. Out of the total passengers 19 were in a critical condition.

The injured passengers told the media that they had boarded the bus at Bareilly. The bus was coming from Sitapur. The bus underwent a change of driver mid-way, shortly after which it suddenly collided with the road-bump and fell into a ditch on the roadside.

After the bus fell into the water-filled deep pit, the passengers crawled out of the bus through the windows. Once they were safely out, few passengers left the place leaving their luggage behind. Toll manager Digvijay Singh, who was the first to reach the accident spot, contacted the police and called for ambulances.

Illegal private double-decker buses are running freely on the roads of Uttar Pradesh owing to negligent authorities, endangering the lives of common people. It has not been long since the double decker bus accident at Barabanki which happened in July, and now an almost similar incident has taken place. But this time there was no casualty in the accident.

According to Amit Anand, Mordabad Superintendent of Police, 7 passengers out of 21 injured have been admitted to the Rampur hospital, and 12 to the district hospital in Moradabad.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here