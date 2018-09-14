Bus service flagged off from Kathmandu to Bodh Gaya

A bus service between Nepal's capital Kathmandu and Bodh Gaya, the popular Buddhist pilgrimage site in India, was flagged off by Indian Ambassador in Nepal, Manjeev Singh Puri and Nepal's Minister for Physical Infrastructure and Transport, Raghubir Mahaseth. Pilgrims from both countries can easily commute between Swayambhunath temple in Kathmandu valley and Bodh Gaya in Bihar. The Kathmandu - Bodh Gaya bus will pass through Birgunj, Raxaul, Motihari, Muzaffarpur, Hajipur, Patna and Gaya. The bus service between the two cities is aimed at promoting pilgrimage tourism between India and Nepal. Earlier, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off a new bus service from Janakpur to Ayodhya, while he was in Nepal on a state visit.