Bus Ferrying Migrants From Delhi to Tikamgarh Overturns, 3 Dead

On Tuesday, 20 April, a bus ferrying labourers from Delhi to Tikamgarh in Madhya Pradesh overturned at Jhorasi ghati in Gwalior district, The Indian Express reported. At least three people have been declared dead and seven are reportedly injured in the incident.

As per reports, the incident occurred at 8:30 am, when the allegedly drunk driver tried to navigate his way through the ghati.

After Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced a week-long lockdown from Monday, 19 April, due to the rising COVID cases, an exodus of migrants – similar to last year’s – was witnessed in the national capital.

Accident: 3 dead & 7 injured after an overloaded bus with 100 labourers returning from Delhi to Tikamgarh lost balance at Jhorasi ghati in Gwalior. Many jumped to save their lives. Tikamghar in MP's Bundelkhand region has a large population of migrant labourers @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/U476AqGLlv — Iram Siddique (@Scribbly_Scribe) April 20, 2021

Also Read: COVID-19: Amid Exodus, Delhi L-G Baijal Urges Migrants to Stay

Anil Singh Bhadoria, Station House Officer from Bhilow Police Station, told The Indian Express that the accident took place at a steep turn, which has a downward slope, making it difficult for drivers to control their vehicles.

Bhadoria added, “There have been at least 15 accidents at the same turn where the bus lost balance this morning. We have also written a letter to concerned officials to work on the road, which is accident prone.”

The injured were rushed to JA Hospital in Gwalior for treatment. Two other buses were arranged for the remaining passengers to continue their journey.

(With inputs from The Indian Express.)

Also Read: ‘Will Die Hungry’: Migrant Who Walked Home in 2020 Fears Lockdown

. Read more on India by The Quint.COVID: Night Curfew in Karnataka From 21 April to 4 MayBus Ferrying Migrants From Delhi to Tikamgarh Overturns, 3 Dead . Read more on India by The Quint.