Bursting at the seams: Can Pakistan survive?

By Dr Amjad Ayub Mirza

Glasgow [UK], October 28 (ANI): The hat trick of Pakistan Democratic Movement's (PDM) public rallies in Pakistan has proved one point beyond doubt that the Pakistan Army has been brought into the domain of grassroot public debate as never before.

Three times prime minister of Pakistan Nawaz Sharif, now living in exile in the UK, accused the Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Bajwa and the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Director-General Faiz Hameed of engineering the ascent to power of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) of Imran Khan.

He has thus not only exposed the uncanny role of the military establishment in running the affairs of the executive by publically unmasked the creepy character of the military institution which according to Nawaz Sharif has developed into a 'state above the state'.

Each one of the speakers at the PDM rallies has endorsed the speech of Nawaz Sharif which, despite efforts by the current government to sabotage it by switching off the internet, were broadcast live at the Gujranwala and Quetta rallies on October 16 and 25 respectively. The thousands who came to listen to their leaders did not buy accusations by the spin-doctors of the PTI government that PDM was following an anti-Pakistan, pro-India agenda.

Imran Khan has lost his credibility as a ruler. And rightly so. His election promise that he will restore the dignity of the Pakistani people by not borrowing money from foreign countries or banks was thwarted on the very next day of his election victory (July 26, 2018) when his handpicked finance minister Assad Omer told the media that they have to go to the IMF for an emergency loan. Since then Imran Khan has been globetrotting asking for financial help. In the first year of his governance, Imran Khan government had accumulated a total of Rs. 7,509 billion of public debt.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan, the total public debt at the end of the fiscal year June 2019 stood at Rs 31.786 trillion! Assad Omer warned that the country was near bankruptcy. In November 2019 the State Bank of Pakistan shocked the country by revealing that during the 13 months of Imran Khan's government the total debt of Pakistan of 71 years was up by 35 per cent adding Rs 10,000 billion to debt in the same period.

The mismanagement of the economy led to a skyrocketing price hike of almost every item of daily necessity. However, it was the 262 per cent jump in the price of 100 local and imported medicines that shocked the nation. These medicines included those used for high blood pressure, glaucoma, and epilepsy, to treat seizures during pregnancy, cancer, and rabies. The price of vegetables and meat also saw an increase of 20 to 50 per cent on a weekly basis.

Exports were in steep decline as well in Pakistan and it was reported in January 2020 that country's exports had declined by USD 61 million to USD 1.937 billion when compared with the same period in January 2019, hence, exports, in January 2020, showed a negative growth of 3.4 per cent. But the real bombshell was dropped when it was announced that for the first time in 68 years Pakistan's Gross National Product (GDP) had slipped into negative growth of 0.38 per cent and the industrial sector showed a negative growth of 2.27 per cent in 2018-19

Added to the above misfortunes were the sugar and flour scandals that revealed billions of rupees of corruption by those who were close associates of Imran Khan. The political witch hunt of the opposition parties and curb on print and broadcast media by the Imran Khan government and the prime ministers' stubbornness in resolving the political deadlock were viewed as lack of political genius and seem to have played an instrumental role in the formation of the eleven party alliance of PDM.

As Pakistan struggled to grapple with the free-fall downward trend in the economy, its failure to galvanise international support against India after the abrogation of Article 370 and 35-A of the Indian constitution, developed into serious diplomatic isolation. Not only that Pakistan failed to call for a UN Human Rights Council session on the Kashmir issue but the very fact that the Organisation of Islamic Community (OIC) also refused to take up the issue completely knocked out the Imran Khan government in the ring of international diplomacy.

