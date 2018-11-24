'Burn the Stage' to return to theatres

Los Angeles, Nov 24 (IANS) "Burn the Stage: The Movie" will have another run of screenings in theatres around the world.

After having bagged the event-cinema attendance record for its limited run earlier this month, the film will run in theatres across the globe, reports variety.com.

According to distributor Trafalgar Releasing, there will be encore showings of "Burn the Stage: The Movie" in 1,400 cinemas globally across 2,696 screens.

The UK release will be this weekend, followed by other territories over the next few weeks.

There will be new screenings in the US, Australasia, Germany, Latin America and Indonesia, among other locations. The film will also have its debut in India.

The film had already notched the record for most admissions, with more than 1.4 million during its original run, eclipsing the previous record-holder, "One Direction: Where We Are".

