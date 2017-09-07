'Buried Seeds' is timeless story of passion: Director

Venice, Sep 7 (IANS) "Buried Seeds", a docu-drama on Michelin-starred celebrity Chef Vikas Khanna, is a story of passion, rise and failure, says its Russian director Andrei Severny.

A special preview screening of the documentary was held as part of the ongoing Venice International Film Festival here on Thursday. It was complemented by a special dinner by Khanna.

"The trailer of the film was released at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year in May and had received a stupendous response. The documentary is a timeless story of passion, resilience, failure and rise and captures India and its glory whilst capturing Chef Vikas Khanna's journey across India and later in the US. The film will premiere in 2018," Severny said in a statement.

Khanna hosted a lavish evening reception themed 'Celebrating India', showcasing 70 dishes from India to celebrate 70 years of the country's Independence.

The specialties included Lucknowi Tundey Kebab, Bhupali Saffron Sheermal, Kerala Duck Roast and Pondicherry Crab cakes. The traditional 'modak' also got an interesting twist with coconut, pine nuts, maple syrup and candied sugar stuffing, read the statement.

Khanna enjoyed introducing the Venetian taste buds to Indian cuisine.

Khanna is working on two books -- "Poeatry", a book on poetry from the heart of his kitchen and food, and "Blossom", a book on blossoms of spices and their evolution. Both the books are expected to release next month.

--IANS

rb/vm