Bunkers built in last village of JandK's Poonch sector to ensure locals' safety

Bunkers are being constructed in the last village of Poonch sector in order to ensure the safety of locals residing here. The village, identified as Karamara, is one that is witnessing constant firing in the wake of escalated tension along the Indo-Pak border. People living in that area claim that Pakistan is less than a kilometre from their village and firing occurs almost every day. Locals have also alleged that bullets and mortars are fired from both ends and the bunkers that are being built by the government are expected to bring some respite. Speaking to ANI, Ayaz Khan, a local, said, "Firing happens here daily. I have grown up seeing this. For the last 5 to 10 days a lot of bunkers have been built. More bunkers are being constructed; this is going to help us a lot." The past weeks have witnessed cross-border firing on an everyday basis, ever since 40 CRPF personnel lost their lives in the February 14 terror attack in Pulwama. Two weeks after the attack, the Indian Air Force (IAF) launched air strikes targeting terror launch pads in Pakistan's Balakot. A day after India carried out air strikes, Jammu and Kashmir saw heightened military activity, with Pakistani jets violating the Indian air space and dropping some bombs in Rajouri sector after which one of their fighters was shot down. India said it foiled an attempt by Pakistan Air Force on February 27 to carry out strikes in Jammu and Kashmir by shooting down an F-16 fighter plane while losing its own MiG-21 jet. The pilot of the jet, Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, was detained in Pakistan. He is slated to be released today.