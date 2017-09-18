Bundesliga: Bayern Munich's Manuel Neuer's suffers recurrence of foot injury, set to miss Schalke clash

Bayern said Neuer will undergo a scan on Tuesday which will reveal the full nature of the new injury to the same foot he fractured last April.

>Berlin: Bayern Munich face an anxious wait to discover the extent of the recurrence of a foot injury suffered by club captain and Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer.

Bayern said Neuer will undergo a scan on Tuesday which will reveal the full nature of the new injury to the same foot he fractured last April.

Neuer only made his comeback from that initial setback on 26 August.

The 31-year-old shot-stopper again injured his left foot in Bayern's final training session ahead of Tuesday's match at Schalke and will miss the Bundesliga clash along with flu-victim Arjen Robben.

Sven Ulreich will deputise in goal against Schalke, but German daily Bild claim Neuer could be facing another operation and lengthy lay-off that threatens to sideline him for weeks.

Germany play a key World Cup qualifier against Northern Ireland in Belfast on 5 October where victory will confirm the defending champions' place at Russia 2018.

Neuer's last international appearance was the 2-0 win over the Northern Irish in Hanover last October. View More