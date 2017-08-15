Bundesliga: Bayern Munich announce first ever shirt sleeve deal with Qatar's Hamad International Airport

>Doha: Bayern Munich announced on Monday their first ever shirt sleeve sponsorship deal, a six-year contract with Qatar's Hamad International Airport.

The logo with the Qatar Airways-owned airport will be worn by the German champions during Bundesliga matches from the start of the forthcoming season, which begins on Friday.

It builds on an existing sponsorship deal between the German giants and the airport signed in January 2016 for the carrier to advertise inside Bayern's home ground, the Allianz Arena.

"Starting this season, our players will feature the HIA-logo on the jersey's sleeves," Bayern's executive board member Andrea Jung told reporters during a press conference at the Doha airport.

Qatar Airways chief executive Akbar Al-Baker said the deal " which runs until 2023 " confirmed Qatar's role as a "global leader in sports".

Asked if it could mean the airport replacing Deutsche Telekom on the front of Bayern shirts, Baker said that the club "already have a sponsor".

Some Bayern fans have been critical of the club's close relationship with Qatar, the 2022 World Cup hosts.

Bayern have held several training camps in Doha in the past few years during the Bundesliga winter break. View More