Bumrah moves to 2nd spot in T20I rankings for bowlers

Dubai, Sep 17 (IANS) India's paceman Jasprit Bumrah on Sunday jumped a place to the second spot in the rankings for bowlers in Twenty20 International (T20I) cricket.

Bumrah, who picked up 1/38 during the one-off T20I against Sri Lanka on September 6, leapfrogged South African leg-spinner Imran Tahir. Bumrah has 737 rating points.

Meanwhile, Pakistan batsman Babar Azam has risen 21 spots to grab a career-best sixth position in the rankings for batsmen after he helped complete a 2-1 victory over the World XI in the Independence Cup series played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

The 22-year-old started with a fine innings of 86 and followed it up with two other useful knocks of 45 and 48 to finish as the highest run scorer in the series with 179 runs, eight more than his compatriot Ahmed Shehzad, who has gained nine slots to reach joint-22nd position.

The batting chart is continued to be led by India captain Virat Kohli.

Shoaib Malik was another Pakistan batsman to gain as his 94 runs in the Lahore series saw him gain four slots to reach 30th position. Pakistan leg-spinner Shadab Khan has gained 32 places to reach 66th rank among bowlers.

West Indies batsman Evin Lewis's knock of 51 has helped him gain one spot to reach a career-best third position while his opening partner Chris Gayle's score of 40 has helped him gain four slots to reach joint-22nd position.

Meanwhile, the Windies side has overtaken England in the team rankings. They were in fourth position with 117 points before the match but is now third with 120 points.

On the other hand, England has lost four points to slip from second to fourth position with 119 points.

