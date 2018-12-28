Bumrah credits Rohit for slow yorker idea

Melbourne, Dec 28 (IANS) Having destroyed the Australian batting line-up with a career best six wicket haul, pacer Jasprit Bumrah credited Rohit Sharma for advising him to deliver the slow yorker which got rid of Shaun Marsh.

Bumrah claimed a six-wicket haul to help India restrict Australia to 151 all out on day three of the third Test.

"When I was bowling there, the wicket had become really slow and the ball had become soft. Nothing much was happening," Bumrah was quoted as saying by the ICC's official website.

"So, last ball before lunch, Rohit was there at mid-off and he told me 'you can try a slow ball like you bowl in one-day cricket.

"So, I thought yeah, I could give it a go. Nothing is really happening and maybe a slower ball there and some of their guys play with hard hands. So, I wanted to try that, the execution was good on the day, yeah, really happy. I tried to bowl a slower one, a fuller slow ball. Maybe it will dip or go to short cover. So that was the plan and it worked," he added.

Bumrah, who returned figures of 6/33 also reversed the ball mid-way through the Australian innings.

"When we were bowling, the pitch was playing slow," he said. "The bounce was up and down but mostly it was down. The ball had started reversing.

"When we play in similar conditions back home, it reverses and you try to make the most of it. So we were trying to use our experience in first-class cricket where we have bowled with ball reversing. That was the plan." he added.

