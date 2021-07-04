To Bump Up Vaccine Testing, Centre Readies 2 More Drug Labs at Pune, Hyderabad

To increase Covid-19 vaccine testing, the government has set up two additional labs from the PM Cares fund; each located in Hyderabad and Pune.

As the government scales up efforts to procure and produce more vaccines, the additional labs would help the government “to facilitate expedited testing and the pre-release certification of vaccines”.

At present, there are two vaccine-testing laboratories in the country — the Central Drug Laboratory at Kasauli and the National Institute of Biologicals at Noida.

The Department of Biotechnology, Ministry of Science & Technology has set up two vaccine testing facilities in its Autonomous Research Institutes National Centre for Cell Science (NCCS), Pune, and National Institute of Animal Biotechnology, (NIAB) Hyderabad as Central Drug Laboratory (CDL), for batch testing and quality control of vaccines, a government release said.

The funding was provided by the PM-CARES Funds trust.

The facilities are expected to test approximately 60 batches of vaccines per month, the government said, adding that they are “geared up to test existing COVID-19 vaccines and other newer COVID-19 vaccines as per the demand of the nation”.

According to the government, this would expedite manufacturing and supply of vaccines, and also be logistically convenient as Pune and Hyderabad are vaccine manufacturing hubs.

Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy had on Saturday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for sanctioning funds for setting the lab in Hyderabad. “A big step forward towards comprehensive development of pharma sector in Hyderabad, which will also boost production of COVID-9 vaccines,” he had said.

