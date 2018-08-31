We are bullish on evolving Indian market: Prysm CEO

Bengaluru, Aug 31 (IANS) As Indian users seek immersive viewing experiences, US-based display and visual collaboration solutions provider Prysm Inc is witnessing a lot of excitement among its partners and customers in the country, the company's CEO said on Friday.

"There are several interesting use cases for our interactive single panel display technology in the country. We are bullish on India which is among the top three regions for us globally. The country plays a key role for us in both sales and R&D," Amit Jain, CEO and Founder, Prysm told IANS.

Aiming to grab a bigger share of the large format display market, Prysm Inc has introduced the world's largest single panel display Laser Phosphor Display (LPD) 6K Series in India.

"There is huge opportunity for our newly launched LPD 6K -- the world's largest single panel, interactive displays.

"It offers a truly immersive viewing experience. We have also focused strongly on energy efficiency to align with corporate sustainability goals of an organisation with approximately 96 per cent recyclable materials," Jain added.

The new LPD 6K series comes with low power intake and consumes at least 20 per cent less energy than similar-sized LED/LCD video walls with 96 per cent recyclable materials.

Designed on the company's patented technology, the display is defining a new category of interactive large format single panel display with bezel-free viewing above 100 inches.

