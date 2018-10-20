'Bulleya' singer unveils his first indie single

Mumbai, Oct 20 (IANS) "Bulleya" fame singer Amit Mishra has released his first independent single "Vacation".

Amit, along with his band members Nishith Hegde and Ashwin Shriyan, has collaborated with Amit Mishra Project (AMP) for the song. AMP is an entity that brings diverse talent on board and encourages them to bring independent music to the forefront.

For "Vacation", drummer Rahul Hariharan joined Amit and his team. Its video was shot in the islands of Trinidad.

On the song, Amit said in a statement: "I am very excited to launch my new single 'Vacation' under AMP featuring Nishith Hegde, Ashwin Shriyan, Rahul Hariharan and myself. It has been a pleasure to collaborate with these illustrious musicians and the entire process that underwent in creating the composition has been a great experience."

"I have always supported fresh talent and the culture of bands in India. Through our music and our collaborations, AMP wishes to bring back the trend," he added.

