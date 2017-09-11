Bullet trains will boost employment, help India to export it: Railways Minister
Railways Minister Piyush Goel on Monday talked about the launch of bullet train in India. Speaking about the various benefits of the expansion of railways, he said the coming of bullet trains to India will not only boost employment but in future India will be able to export it too. He also mentioned that bullet train has been a zero accident train in Japan and expressed confidence that the track record will remain the same in India.