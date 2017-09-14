Bullet train will be symbol of brotherhood between people of India, Japan: Piyush Goyal

Railways Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday said that bullet train will be a symbol of brotherhood between the people of India and Japan. Speaking about the criticism faced by the yet-to-be launched bullet train, he said the introduction of Rajdhani was also criticized by some pessimistic people but now everyone wants to travel in the train. Goyal also hoped that bullet train's introduction will support Prime Minister Modi's 'Make in India' initiative as New Delhi might soon start exporting bullet trains.