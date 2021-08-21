Bullet Train To Run Between New Delhi and Ayodhya At 350km/hr Speed

The BJP-led Central government in association with the Uttar Pradesh government has been trying to develop holy city of Ayodhya as a world class tourist destination. In yet another forward move in this direction the Central government has announced plans to run bullet trains between New Delhi and Ayodhya.

The Central government is also planning high speed bullet trains connecting New Delhi with Varanasi and Prayagraj, two pilgrimage cities of Uttar Pradesh.

To start bullet train services between the National Capital and Lord Ram’s birthplace, Ayodhya, a team of National High Speed Rail Corporation (NHSRC) reached Ayodhya and held meetings with district officials to finalise land for the bullet train station.

According to reports, land for Ayodhya bullet train station has been allotted to NHSRC by the state government. The officials of the NHSRC have also marked the area.

According to Ayodhya development officials, the bullet train station will come up near the Maryada Purushottam Shree Ramchandra Airport which is being constructed near the Lucknow-Gorakhpur highway bypass.

The Ayodhya Development Authority officials said that the NHSRC officials have submitted an application for the No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the airport authorities.

Executive director of National High Speed Rail Corporation, Anup Kumar Agarwal said, “Ayodhya will be directly connected to New Delhi. We have conducted the aerial survey for the route plan. We have received a go ahead signal.”

The executive director further added that they are waiting for NOC from various departments at the state level. “Work will start as we receive the NOC,” he added.

According to plans of the NHSRC a total length of 941.5 kilometer long track will be placed connecting New Delhi with Ayodhya. “Once NHSRC completes its work Delhi will be connected with Lucknow, Pryagraj, Varanasi and Ayodhya. The bullet trains on the route will be running at a speed of 350 km/hr,” said Agarwal.

“To connect Delhi with Ayodhya, separate rail tracks will be set between Lucknow and Ayodhya,” added Agarwal.

According to NHSRC officials two pairs of bullet trains will be running on the route—one between New Delhi and Ayodhya and another between New Delhi and Varanasi.

