Bullet train firm opens technical bids for 237 km corridor

Mumbai, Sep 23 (PTI) National High Speed Rail Corporation Ltd (NHSRCL) on Wednesday opened technical bids for the design and construction of 237 km line of the Mumbai- Ahmedabad bullet train project and saw participation from three bidders involving seven major infrastructure firms.

A NHSRCL spokesperson said the tender covers 47 per cent, of the total alignment of 508km, between Vapi and Vadodara sections of the high speed rail corridor in Gujarat along with four stations - Vapi, Billimora, Surat and Bharuch.

'A total of of three bidders involving seven major infrastructure companies participated in the competitive bidding,' he said.

The spokesperson said the bidders were - Afcons Infrastructure LtdIRCON International LtdJMC Projects India Ltd consortium -- NCC Ltd-Tata Project Ltd- J Kumar Infra Projects Ltd-HSR Consortium -- and Larsen & Toubro Ltd.

According to NHSRCL, over 83 per cent of the total land required for the 237 km corridor in Gujarat has already been acquired.

This section has 24 river and 30 road crossings, it said.

According to NHSRCL, the 508-km-long Mumbai-Ahmedabad high speed railproject will create more than 90,000 direct and indirect jobs during the construction phase. PTI KK RSY RSY