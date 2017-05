Paris, May 28 (IANS) Bulgarian tennis player Grigor Dimitrov eliminated French Stephane Robert from the French Open first round here on Sunday.

Dimitrov defeated his French rival 6-2, 6-3, 6-4 to reach the second round of the tournament, reports Efe.

The Bulgarian victor is to play the second round against the winner of the duel between Spanish Tommy Robredo and Briton Daniel Evans.

