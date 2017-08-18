Bulgaria Open: Lakshya Sen's spectacular title triumph proves he's ready to beat the older boys

Lakshya Sen has won the men's singles title at the 2017 Eurasia Bulgarian Open Badminton Championships, and one struggles to absorb the full import of the latest achievement of the 16-year-old. It is the Indian junior's first win in the senior category at the international level, outside the country.

Indeed, right through the course of this year, the precocious Lakshya, the star product of the Bangalore-based Prakash Padukone Badminton Academy (PPBA), has been competing against players much older than him in the junior ranks. Though eligible to play at the under-17 level, he willingly eschewed that right, and played only in the under-19s, to be ranked number one in the world among the players at that level.

With coach Vimal Kumar's encouragement, the Uttarakhand lad participated in the Indian Senior Nationals in February this year, and notched up impressive victories over established players like HS Prannoy and Harsheel Dani, before suffering a meltdown in the final, and coming a cropper against Sourabh Verma.

Lakshya was just 15 at the time; and, had he won, he would have broken the long-standing age record of Padukone, who had won both the senior and junior national singles titles as a 16-year-old in Madras in early-1972. Although that wasn't to be, the Almora-born shuttler had announced his arrival on the Indian badminton scene in no uncertain manner.

The Bulgaria Open was Lakshya's first foray outside India in an open tournament on the Badminton World Federation's (BWF) annual calendar. The greenhorn was called upon to pit his wits and talent against experienced players, including two 29-year-olds and one 30-year-old, who have all been on the international circuit for over a decade, though perhaps not as much in the public eye as the Chinese, Malaysian, Danish and Korean stars.

Launching his campaign in Sofia with a sensational and comprehensive 21-17, 21-9 opening round victory over top-seeded Englishman, 21-year-old Sam Parsons, ranked 90th in the BWF standings, Lakshya ran into compatriot and training partner, Kiran George, in the second round.

George had had to fight his way through the qualifying rounds, and had scored a morale-boosting win over Germany's Max Weisskirchen in the first round of the tournament proper. But he had no answer to Lakshya's guile, accuracy and consistency, and was beaten easily by a 12-21, 10-21 scoreline.

As seeded players in the top half of the men's singles draw fell like ninepins to less fancied contenders, Lakshya encountered his first really testing and worthy opponent in Poland's 30-year-old Michal Rogalski, whose 203rd ranking belied his skills with the racket. The super-fit Indian systematically wore down the Polish veteran, who had hit a career-high ranking of 70 in August 2015; and progressed to the semi-final with a 20-22, 21-18, 21-15 verdict.

Sri Lanka's 29-year-old Dinuka Karunaratna, who had not been extended in his earlier three rounds, awaited Lakshya in the last-four reckoning, and ran the Indian close in the first game, but faded away in the second, to lose at 19-21, 14-21.

Meanwhile, seeded stars in the lower half of the draw had produced performances along expected lines, with the best four making their way relatively untroubled into the quarter-finals. In the semi-final, the number two seed, Zvonimir Durkinjak of Croatia, beat Bulgaria's number six seed, Ivan Rusev, with a degree of comfort, by 21-19, 21-12, to seal a meeting with the Indian teenager in the summit clash.

Lakshya, who entered the tournament as a 15-year-old, and actually turned 16 on the day he clashed with Karunaratna in the penultimate round, was tested in the opening game by the speedy 29-year-old Croatian, ranked just outside the top 100 on the BWF standings, and ended second best at 18-21. But he turned the tables on Durkinjak in the second, to notch a runaway 21-12 triumph, and came through a searching examination in the decider, to pip the Croatian at 21-17.

"It took me a little while to adjust to the playing conditions and the drift in the hall, every time I stepped on to the court," the youngster said, shyly, on a call from Sofia. "But I was confident of being able to play long matches, since I have been working on my fitness with Vimal sir."

The coach himself, who was about to embark on a flight to Glasgow, where his ward Saina Nehwal will be taking part in the World Badminton Championships from 21 August, was pleased with the progress that Lakshya had made since he ended up second-best in the Senior Nationals in February this year.

