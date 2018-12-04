Bulandshahr violence: Killing of Inspector Subodh Kumar appears to be a pre-planned incident, says Prakash Karat

After Police Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh was shot dead by mob during clashes over alleged cow slaughter in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr. Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Prakash Karat said, "It appears to be a pre-planned incident as in western Uttar Pradesh we have seen, using cow slaughter as issue there were previous attempts to create communal tensions when elections are coming nearby". "Everyone remembers how in Muzaffarnagar, riots took place in September 2013 before Lok Sabha polls", he added. "Now also the campaign being conducted by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), Bajrang Dal and the other Hindutva outfits. In Bulandshahr, it seems in very suspicious circumstances the carcasses of the cows were found. How this happened nobody knows? It is a very serious incident", he further stated.