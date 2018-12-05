Bulandshahr violence: Govt is completely biased and doing blatant discrimination, says Owaisi

After Police Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh was shot dead during clashes over alleged cow slaughter in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Chief Asaduddin Owaisi said, "I am not at all surprised because the government is completely biased and doing blatant discrimination. They are now caught and being badly exposed. The main accused belongs to Bajrang Dal which is a sister organisation of Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS)." "The Chief Minister (CM) of Uttar Pradesh (UP) and the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi are part of RSS. That's why they are trying to protect the accused and divert the attention", he added. "If he is an accused then he should be arrested immediately because if you say justice to all and appeasement to none. But in UP, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is doing appeasement to Sangh Parivar forces", he further stated.