Bukhari slams AIMPLB over its 'dual stand' on triple talaq in SC

New Delhi, Aug 23 (IANS) A day after Supreme Court banned instant divorce for Muslims, Jama Masjid's Shahi Imam Maulana Ahmed Bukhari on Wednesday slammed the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) for its "'dual stand" in the court.

Bukhari said that the AIMPLB took a confusing stand by saying on one hand that talaq-e-biddat was sinful while on the other hand insisting on keeping it intact.

"How can a thing which is sinful be allowed by Shariah?" he asked.

Bukhari said had the AIMPLB, which was party to the case, held wide consultations with clerics of other schools of jurisprudence before reaching a conclusion on the stand to be taken in the court, the Muslim community "would have been spared this ignominy".

Bukhari nevertheless welcomed the courts decision in the context that it "upheld the spirit of the Muslim Personal Law".

--IANS

mak/vd