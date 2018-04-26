Need to built conventional deterrence capabilities to effect behavioural change in Pak: BS Dhanoa
Chief of Air Staff BS Dhanoa suggested on Thursday that India needs to build conventional deterrence capabilities to effect a behavioural change in Pakistan. He also cautioned against attacks by Pakistan by saying, "Any attack like that of Uri, Pathankot and others may have unintended consequences. Hence we face an internal security challenge. So, we need to built conventional deterrence capabilities to effect a behavioural change in Pak."