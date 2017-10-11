Building Lord Ram's statue in Ayodhya is illegal, unconstitutional: Zafaryab Jilani

After losing the second T20I match by eight wickets in Guwahati's Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar admitted that the wicket was tough to bat and the Australian bowlers bowled better than them in the match. Speaking in the post-match press conference, Kumar added that the 'Men in Blue' tried their best to take initial wickets but didn't succeed. Australia chased an easy target of 119 in just 15.3 overs to level the three-match series. The two teams will now lock horns in the series decider to be played on October 13 in Hyderabad.