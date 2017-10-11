Building Lord Ram's statue in Ayodhya is illegal, unconstitutional: Zafaryab Jilani

Reacting to Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh Government's proposal to build a 'grand statue' of Lord Ram on the banks of the Saryu River in Ayodhya, member of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) Zafaryab Jilani said that no government, under the Indian Constitution, can take any step for the propagation of any particular religion and if the government is doing it, it is doing it illegally and unconstitutionally. The AIMPLB member added that tax-payers' money cannot be used for the benefit or propagation of any particular religion.The statue will be build at Saryu Ghat after clearance from the National Green Tribunal (NGT).