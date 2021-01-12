Building eco-system to provide better opportunities to youngsters: PM Modi at Youth Parliament Festival

News18

Solanki proved loyal to his party and its top leader till his last breath and paid a heavy price by going into political oblivion. He was neither a fool nor an inexperienced minister. He knew how dangerous it was to get embroiled in this. But despite that, if he did so, then it was surely to protect the honour of a high-level leader of the Congress or the family who could have suffered immensely due to this investigation.