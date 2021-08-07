Building collapses in Delhi's Nand Nagri; 3 rescued, 1 still feared trapped under debris

A visual from the site of building collapse in Delhi's Nand Nagri on Saturday. [Photo/ANI]

New Delhi [India], August 7 (ANI): Three persons were rescued while one is feared trapped under the debris of a two-storeyed building that collapsed in the Nand Nagri area of the national capital on Saturday.

According to the police, the building is owned by a person identified as Dhani Ram who was residing there with his family during the time of the collapse.

After receiving information about the incident, a police team rushed to the spot and immediately launched a rescue operation, according to a statement.

Three persons who were rescued included Dhani Ram and his wife Anaro Devi, both aged 65. Another person who was rescued was identified as Rajkumar, aged 64, said the police. All the three are currently receiving medical treatment at the GTB Hospital.

"There is a possibility that one person may be still under the debris. Efforts are being made to rescue the person," added the police. (ANI)