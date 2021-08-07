Building collapses in Delhi's Nand Nagri area

ANI
A building collapsed in Nand Nagri area of Delhi. (Photos/ANI)
A building collapsed in Nand Nagri area of Delhi. (Photos/ANI)

New Delhi [India], August 7 (ANI): A building collapsed in the Nand Nagri area of the national capital on Saturday.

Three fire tenders have reached the spot.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

