Need to build our maritime security capacities: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that India and Mauritius should increase maritime security so that illegal business will not happen between two countries. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Mauritius counterpart Pravind Jugnauth signed four agreements. Both the Prime Ministers discussed bilateral relations and security cooperation, including maritime security and counter terrorism. PM Pravind Jugnauth is on a three-day visit to India.