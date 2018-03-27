We will build dams to divert river water flowing to Pakistan, says Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister for Shipping and Water Resources Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday said that the government was planning to build three dams in Uttarakhand to stop India's unused share of river water from flowing to Pakistan. He said, "We have made arrangements to prevent our waters from going to Pakistan and are making detailed project reports to stop that from happening. That water will be given to Punjab, Rajasthan, Delhi and Haryana." Gadkari said the move was among several other steps the Centre had taken to utilise water flowing waste into the ocean.