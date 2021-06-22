How To Build A Career In Footwear Designing; Know Details Here

The footwear industry has seen a massive growth in the last decade or so on the back of customers’ growing interest and spending. The youth today is more fashion conscious than ever before, and footwear is no longer just an accessory, but a style symbol. People in almost all age groups consider footwear as an integral part of their overall look. Just like jewellery is considered a fashion statement, shoes have also gained importance. Earlier, people looked for comfort while buying shoes or slippers, but now the design and look of the footwear is also an important factor. Therefore, the demand for designer shoes, sandals and even slippers has seen an impressive growth.

The rising demand for shoes has naturally translated into rising opportunities in the footwear industry. The potential for employment in the footwear sector was quite limited, around 12-15 years ago, but the industry has shown massive growth since then due to which the demand for professionals in this field is going up.

Therefore, footwear designing courses have also become lucrative, and a graduate or diploma certificate can eventually open a host of job opportunities.

Available courses for footwear sector

Certificate course in shoe designing

Diploma in footwear technology

Diploma in leather goods and accessories

Bachelors in leather design

B Tech in footwear technology

Criteria for admission

Most of the courses simply require the candidates to score a minimum 50 percent aggregate marks in Class 12. However, for some courses like B Tech in footwear technology only students with chemistry, physics and mathematics at intermediate level can take admission. Admissions in some prestigious colleges also require the candidates to clear a national or state-level entrance exam.

Career scope in footwear sector

Both national and multinational companies are looking for professionals in the footwear industry. Departments like research and development (R&D), designing, manufacturing, sales and marketing, quality control and management have openings.

