What’s a Bug Bounty? Decoding Aarogya Setu’s ₹3 Lakh Prize Money

The government on Tuesday, 26 May, released the source code for the Android version of Aarogya Setu App. “Aarogya Setu is now open source,” declared Amitabh Kant, CEO, NITI Aayog at the press conference.

At the same event, Dr Neeta Verma, Director General, National Informatics Centre, (NIC) announced the app will also contain a bug bounty scheme of up to Rs 3 lakh.

Terming it as a “major step”, Ajay Prakash Sawney, Secretary, Electronics & IT Ministry, said, “We are opening the heart of this functional system used by 11.5 crore people.”

According to the government, alongside the release of the app’s source code, announcing a bug bounty program is an effort towards transparency and indicative of its willingness to engage with security researchers.

This leads to the question: what is bug bounty?

“A bug bounty is a monetary award given to a hacker who finds and reports a valid security weakness to an organisation so it can be safely resolved,” according to HackerOne, one of the largest bug bounty platforms for hackers and companies to interact.

Bug bounty programs are often initiated to supplement internal code audits as part of an organisation's vulnerability management strategy.

Full-time bounty hunters can earn millions of dollars in bug bounty rewards for responsible disclosures of vulnerabilities in software products.

In 2019, at least six individual hackers earned over one million dollars each from hacking, Hackerone, a bug bounty platform had announced. Among them was Santiago Lopez, a 19-year-old from Argentina who became the world's first hacker to earn $1 million with bug bounty programs.

In 2019 Google paid out $6.5 million in bug-bounty rewards. The Android Security Rewards program meanwhile added additional exploit categories, and raised the top prize to $1 million.



Apple, too, has opened its previously-closed bug bounty program for all security researchers wherein it will pay between $100,000 (Rs 71.1 lakh approx) to $1 million (Rs 10 crore approx).





In January, 2020, Microsft launched an XBox bug bounty program with payouts up to $20,000. Facebook has also been courting hackers aggresively by raising bonuses from $1,000 to $15,000 for bugs in its native products like Messengar, Oculus and WhatsApp.

What About Bug Bounty Programs in India?

While such programs are common in the United Stated of America and Europe, there are very few Indian software and technology companies that offer monetary rewards to security analysts and hackers for finding vulnerabilities and reporting them.

PayTM and BigBasket are among the few companies to have a defined bounty policy offering monetary rewards.

In India bug reporting programs exist but not many bug bounty programs. In India, companies do want to accept bug reports but do not account for monetary rewards for disclosures in their budgets,” said Karan Saini, a security researcher based in Bangalore.

“Since Aarogya Setu got attention from the likes of French hacker Robert Baptiste (known by pseudonym Elliot Alderson), they had to open a direct line of communication about any vulnerabilities,” Saini added.

Saini, who has reported vulnerabilities in the past as part of bug bounty programs, explained that in offering monetary rewards, “Big companies offload the responsibility of finding vulnerabilities to third parties.”

Even though Indian companies aren’t known to offer bug bounties, Indian hackers reporting vulnerabilities is a large and thriving community.

On Hackerone, which supports one of the largest hacker communities, India and the US alone account for 30% of the total community. After the US, India has the second highest hackers on its platform.

Shubham Patel, a 21-year-old bounty hunter from Morbi in Gujarat, is among the top 100 hackers on the platform.

Known by his username Cuso4 on the platform, he is currently ranked 83 among 6 lakh users on HackerOne. Patel has made disclosures to companies like Sony, Alibaba, PayTm, Xiaomi among others.

Shubham patel aka Cuso4 ranked 83 among 6 lakh bounty hunters. More

