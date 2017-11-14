Buffon bids teary Italy farewell after missing out on World Cup finals

Milan [Italy], November 14 (ANI): Four-time World Cup winner Italy on Monday failed to qualify for the FIFA World Cup for the first time since 1958, after it was defeated in a playoff against Sweden.

Italy trailed Sweden 1-0 target ahead of their second-leg match at the San Siro here and over 90 feverish minutes the hosts failed to score against their opponents, reported the Independent.

Following the incident, veteran goalkeeper Gigi Buffon announced his retirement from the international football and apologized for his team's failure.

"I'm not sorry for myself, but I am sorry for all of Italian football," Buffon said.

"We failed at something which also means something on a social level. There's regret at finishing like that, not because time passes," he added.

Italy last failed to qualify for the World Cup in 1958. It has won the World Cup four times, most recently in 2006. (ANI)