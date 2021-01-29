Oppn Boycotts Prez Speech, Kovind Condemns R-Day Violence

Addressing the joint session of Parliament ahead of Budget Session on Friday, 29 January, President Ram Nath Kovind said that the “national flag was insulted” on Republic Day, adding that the rules of the land must be “respected.”

As many as 16 Opposition parties boycotted the address over the farmers’ protest. Congress MP Ravneet Singh Bittu raised slogans during the President’s address in Parliament, demanding that Centre repeal the three farm laws, reported PTI.

The Budget session of Parliament began on Friday in the shadow of the coronavirus pandemic and amid massive protests against the three contentious farm laws. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be tabling the Economic Survey 2020-21 in Parliament on Friday, which will be followed by a press briefing by the chief economic advisor (CEA) at 3:30 pm.

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Parliament will sit in two shifts. The morning session will be dedicated to Rajya Sabha, while the Lok Sabha session will be held in the evening

The last session of the Parliament was the Monsoon Session, which is when the three farm laws were passed under controversial circumstances

Historic Bodo Agreement Signed, Implemented: Prez Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind, addressing the joint session of Parliament, mentioned that historic Bodo peace agreement signed and successfully implemented.

“The rehabilitation of Bru refugees is being carried out peacefully. Bodoland Territorial Council election took place successfully,” Kovind said.

Aatmanirbhar Bharat to Boost Country's Self Confidence: VP Naidu

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, reading President Ram Nath Kovind’s address in English, stressed upon the importance of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

“Aatmanirbhar Bharat isn't just confined to manufacturing in India but also a campaign aimed at elevating standard of living of every Indian and boosting self-confidence of country. Our goal of Aatmanirbhar Bharat will be further strengthened by self-reliance in agriculture,” Naidu said.

Grateful for Supreme Sacrifice Of Galwan Martyrs': Prez Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind said that every citizen is grateful to the 20 jawans who made “supreme sacrifice” in Galwan Valley.

“Twenty jawans made the supreme sacrifice in Galwan Valley in June 2020. Every citizen is grateful to these martyrs. My government is committed to the protection of the interests of the nation. Extra forces have been deployed at LAC for protection of India's sovereignty,” he said.

Despite COVID, India Attractive For Global Investors: Prez Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind said that while India was recovering from the damage suffered by the economy due to coronavirus, he added that it has emerged as an attractive destination to global investors.

“The nation is recovering from the damage that the economy suffered while saving the life of every Indian during the Corona period. Even in this difficult time, India has emerged as an attractive destination for global investors,” President Ram Nath Kovind said in Parliament.

Rights Of Farmers Not Cut Short: President Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind added that the rights and facilities available to farmers have not been “cut short” in the three farm laws.

“My government would like to clarify that the rights and facilities that were available before the formation of the three farm laws have not been cut short. In fact, with these new agricultural reforms, the government has provided new facilities, rights to farmers,” Kovind said, in his joint address.

“Implementation of three farm laws put on hold by Supreme Court. Centre will respect whatever is the decision of apex court,” he added.

Tricolour Was Insulted On Republic Day: Prez Kovind in Parliament

Addressing the joint session of Parliament ahead of Budget Session on Friday, 29 January, President Ram Nath Kovind said that the national flag was “insulted” on Republic Day, adding that the rules of the land must be “respected,” reported ANI.

"The national flag and a holy day like Republic Day were insulted in the past few days. The Constitution that provides us Freedom of Expression, is the same Constitution that teaches us that law and rules have to be followed seriously.”" - President Ram Nath Kovind

“After extensive deliberations, Parliament passed three important bills seven months ago. Small and marginal farmers are also a priority for my government. To support such farmers in their small expenses, around Rs 1,13,000 crores have been transferred directly to their accounts, under PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi:,” Kovind added.

Timely Action By Govt Saved Lakhs of Lives During COVID: Prez Kovind

Addressing the joint session of Parliament ahead of Budget Session, President Ram Nath Kovind said that “timely decision taken” by government saved lakhs of lives during the coronavirus pandemic.

“I am satisfied that the timely decision taken by my government saved the lives of lakhs of citizens. Today the number of new COVID cases is going down rapidly. The number of recoveries is very high,” Kovind said, in the parliament.

4-5 Mini Budgets in 2020, This Budget Part of the Chain: PM Modi

Arriving at the Parliament for the Budget Session on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised upon the session being the first of the decade.

"For the first time in India's history, in a way, the Finance Minister had to present 4-5 mini budgets in 2020 in the form of different packages. So this Budget will be seen as a part of those 4-5 mini budgets, I believe this," he was quoted as saying.

"“This decade is very important for the bright future of India... This decade should be fully utilised. Keeping this in mind, there should be discussions in this session focussing on the decade – this is expected by the nation. I believe that we will not lag behind in making our contribution for the fulfilment of people’s aspiration.”" - PM Modi

FM Sitharaman to Table Economic Survey Today

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be tabling the Economic Survey 2020-21 in Parliament on Friday, which will be followed by a press briefing by the chief economic advisor (CEA) at 3:30 pm.

Budget 2021 Must Raise Resources Without Tax Hike: Nilesh Shah

Nilesh Shah, Group President and Managing Director of Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company, speaks exclusively to The Quint's Editorial Director Sanjay Pugalia about market expectation, economy, Budget 2021 and more.

Answering why markets are high, the Kotak MD said, "Between Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPI) and retail investors, money has come into the stock market like never before."

Elaborating on expectations from the Budget 2021 and how it would impact the market, Nilesh Shah said long-term support to the market would come if we create accelerated growth in the GDP.

Budget 2021 to be Unprecedented for Several Reasons

The 2021-22 Union Budget will be unprecedented in many ways. The finance ministry will be presenting the Budget during the lockdown for the first time. The exercise this year will be completely paperless, avoiding the need for secrecy associated with printed documents.

This will also be the first Budget that will be out immediately after a pandemic-induced nationwide lockdown that brought the economic activity in the country to a grinding halt. Also, a this is also a first with regard to acute recession that the country stares at, with severe levels of unemployment that turned from bad to worse after the pandemic.

Though not for the first time, but Budget 2021-22 also faces a severe challenge of reviving the growth in the economy amidst shrinking revenue streams, along with the need to balance the expenditure and get fiscal consolidation back on track.

As Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman herself has put that her third Budget would be ‘unprecedented’, as the country looks forward to rebuilding after a pandemic-hit year.

