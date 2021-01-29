Budget Session of Parliament: Congress, NCP, Shiv Sena, BSP, TMC & Other Opposition Parties To Boycott President Kovind's Address in Solidarity With Protesting Farmers

New Delhi, January 29: President Ram Nath Kovind would address a joint sitting of both houses of Parliament today thus starting the Budget Session of the Parliament. According to reports, several opposition parties will boycott the President's address and will hold a silent protest at Vijay Chowk in solidarity with protesting farmers. Budget Session of Parliament, Day 1 Live Streaming on DD News: Watch President Ram Nath Kovind's Address and Economic Survey 2020-2021.

Here are the opposition parties that will boycott the President's address today:

The opposition parties led by the Congress, NCP, Shiv Sena and the TMC decided to boycott the President's address. BSP chief Mayawati announced that her party will also boycott President Ram Nath Kovind's address to a joint sitting of the two houses of Parliament on Friday. The Shiromani Akali Dal and Aam Aadmi Party also separately announced their decision of joining the boycott.

On Thursday, a total of 18 Opposition parties including the Congress, Nationalist Congress Party, National Conference, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Trinamool Congress, Shiv Sena, Samajwadi Party, Rashtriya Janata Dal, Communist Party of India (Marxist), CPI, Indian Union Muslim League, RSP, Peoples Democratic Party, MDMK, Kerala Congress (M) and the All India United Democratic Front announced the decision to boycott the President's address.