Budget a move towards privatisation:NCP;Maha ignored,says Sena

Nagpur/Mumbai, Feb 1 (PTI) The ruling Shiv Sena on Monday said Maharashtra was ignored in the Union Budget 2021- 22 while its ally NCP termed the annual financial plan as 'disappointing' and a move towards 'privatisation'.

On the other hand, senior BJP leader and former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis welcomed the provisions made for metro projects for Nashik and Nagpur cities in the Budget.

'The Budget presented by the Central government is very disappointing. It seems a move towards privatisation. The common man has been neglected in this budget. Similarly, no concrete decision has been made for farmers,' state Home Minister and senior NCP leader Anil Deshmukh told reporters in Nagpur.

He said the Budget failed to meet expectations of the people amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

Another NCP leader and state Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad tweeted: 'The new budget in simple words....#India_For_Sale'.

NCP's Maharashtra chief spokesperson Mahesh Tapase sought to know about the revenue figures for the financial year 2020-21.

He said Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman used flowery words in her Budget speech to hide the 'real intention of privatisation'.

Tapase said the Budget didn't provide any specific roadmap to tackle unemployment.

'Defence found no mention even when China has encroached into our territory. No specific roadmap to tackle unemployment,' he alleged.

The Central government on Monday budgeted Rs 1.75 lakh crore from stake sale in public sector companies and financial institutions, including two PSU banks and one insurance company, in the next fiscal year.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said 'Maharashtra is not seen in this Budget'.

To a question whether some states have received more allocations considering upcoming polls there, Raut said in that case, the financial plan cannot be called as a national budget, but that of a political party.

'For the past several years, people like us have been trying to find Maharashtra in Union budget. But Maharashtra is not seen in it,' he told reporters here.

He said Maharashtra, and particularly Mumbai, makes a huge contribution in terms of revenue for the country, but the state has always faced injustice.

'Maharashtra feeds stomach of the country. But nobody is paying attention towards of the stomach of Maharashtra,' he said.

The Sena leader said some funds have been allocated in the Budget for metro projects in Nashik and Nagpur, 'but who will talk about the metro car shed project blocked by the Centre in Kanjurmarg (in Mumbai)?' Asked if funds have been allocated for the Nashik and Nagpur metro projects as the BJP is in power in the local governing bodies there, Raut said, 'I do not agree with the claim because the BJP won't be in power there henceforth.

Definitely, not in Nashik, and there will be a big war in Nagpur'.

Raut said whether the Budget statistics are true or not will be known in the next six months.

He asked the government to not make tall claims through numbers.

'The common man understands the language only of hunger and stomach. The youth understand the language of employment. We can appreciate a Budget if it is presented in such simple language and action is taken on the provisions made in it,' he said.

When asked about the government announcing a cess on certain items, including petrol and diesel, in the Budget to boost agriculture infrastructure, Raut said, 'petrol price in some parts of the country is already Rs 100 per litre. The government may even want the rates to soar to Rs 1,000 per litre'.

Taking a swipe over rising fuel prices, Raut said it seems the government doesn't want people to step outside their homes like in lockdown, and wants people to sing bhajans at their houses.

He said the government has not made any substantial provisions for farmers in this Budget.

Raut demanded that the government should at least listen to the farmers protesting near Singhu border of Delhi against the Centre's new farm laws.

'These farm laws are in the interest of four to five capitalists. The laws are made for them (the capitalists),' he alleged.

Meanwhile, former CM Fadnavis has welcomed the provisions of Rs 2,092 crore for Nashik metro and of Rs 5,976 crore for the phase-2 of Nagpur metro made in the Budget.

He stated that both the proposals for metro were moved during the BJP's tenure in Maharashtra.

'In today's #AatmanirbharBharatKaBudget GoI made a provision of 2092 crore for Nashik Metro. Thank you Hon PM @narendramodi ji , Hon FM @nsitharaman ji! Nagpur Metro Phase-2 too got 5976 crore. Both these proposals were sent during our tenure of Maharashtra Government,' Fadnavis tweeted.

