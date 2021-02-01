



Budget 2021: Rs. 1.1 lakh crore plan for Indian Railways

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday announced a record sum of Rs. 1.10 lakh crore for the Indian Railways in her Budget 2021 speech.

Out of this record sum, Rs. 1.07 lakh crore has been earmarked for capital expenditure.

The FM said that the national transporter would monetize the dedicated freight corridors after its commissioning.

Here are more details.

Statement: Railways have prepared National Rail Plan for India 2030

Sitharaman said, "I am announcing a record sum of Rs 1,10,055 crore for Railways of which Rs 1,07,100 crore is for capital expenditure only."

She said the Railways have prepared a "future-ready" National Rail Plan for India 2030.

She said bringing down the logistic cost for the industry is at the core of the strategy to enable 'Make In India'.

Corridors: Eastern, western dedicated freight corridors to be commissioned by mid-2022

The eastern and western dedicated freight corridors (EDFC and WDFC) would be commissioned by June 2022, Sitharaman said.

"The following additional initiatives are also proposed: The Sonenagar-Gomoh section of 263 km on EDFC will be taken up in PPP mode this year itself. Gomoh-Dankuni section of 274.3 km will also be taken up shortly in short succession," she said.

Fact: Railways to take up future dedicated freight corridor projects

She said the Railways would take up the future dedicated freight corridor projects—East Coast Corridor from Kharagpur to Vijaywada, East-West Corridor from Bhusawal to Kharagpur to Dankuni, and North-South Corridor from Itarsi to Vijaywada. The detailed project report would be undertaken in the first phase.

Safety: High-density routes to be provided automatic train collision systems

Sitharaman said the Railways would introduce the aesthetically-designed vista dome LHB coaches on tourist routes to improve the travel experience.

She said, "The safety measures taken in last few years have borne results. To further strengthen this effort, high-density network and highly-utilized network routes will be provided with indigenously-designed automatic train collision system that eliminates train collision due to human error."

Fact: 100% broad gauge route electrification expected by December 2023

Broad gauge route electrification is expected to reach 46,000 route kilometers (72% by 2021-end from 41,548 km on October 1, 2020), Sitharaman said adding that 100% electrification of such routes would be completed by December 2023.