Budget 2019: Piyush Goyal announces setting up of 'Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog' for animal husbandry and fisheries sector

Union Finance Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday presented budget 2019 in the Parliament. While announcing the budget, Goyal announced an increase in funding and other manner of financial aid for those in the animal husbandry and Fishery sector. Describing the Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog, he said, "The Aayog will also look after the effective implementation of laws and welfare schemes for cows. For Gowmata's honour and respect, this government will never bow out." Coming to the fisheries industry, Goyal announced a separate department for fisheries, "India is the second largest fish producing nation in the world, accounting for 6.3 per cent of global production. Registering an average annual growth of more than 7 per cent. The sector provides livelihood to about 1.45 crore people at the primary level. To provide sustained and focused attention towards the development of this sector, our government has decided to create a separate department of fisheries.''