Budget 2019: India's sovereign external debt to GDP is among lowest, globally at less than 5%, says Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the budget for 2019-2020 in the national capital today. While addressing at the Lok Sabha, Nirmala Sitharaman said, "Government has been following policy of disinvestment in non-financial public sector undertakings, maintaining government's stake not to go below 51%. Government is considering, in case where undertaking is still to be retained in government control, to go below 51% to an appropriate level on case to case basis." "India's sovereign external debt to Gross domestic product (GDP) is among the lowest globally at less than 5%. Government will start raising a part of its gross borrowing program in external markets in external currencies," she added.