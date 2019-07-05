Budget 2019: India has emerged as space power, time to harness space ability commercially, says FM

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the budget for 2019-2020 in the national capital today. While addressing at the Lok Sabha, Nirmala Sitharaman said, "India has emerged as a major space power. It is time to harness our ability commercially. To harness India's space ability commercially, a public sector enterprise, New Space India Limited (NSIL) has been incorporated to tap the benefits of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)."