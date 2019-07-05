Budget 2019: 'Har Ghar Jal' to all rural households under 'Jal Jeevan Mission' by 2024, says FM

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the budget for 2019-2020 in the national capital today. While addressing at the Lok Sabha, Nirmala Sitharaman said, "Ensuring India's water security and providing access to safe drinking water to all Indians is a priority. A major step in this direction has been the constitution of 'Jal Shakti Ministry'." "This new Ministry will look at the management of our water resources and water supply in an integrated and holistic manner and will work with states to ensure 'Har Ghar Jal', to all rural households by 2024 under 'Jal Jeevan Mission'," she added.