Budget 2019: Govt decided to open embassies in countries where India doesn't have resident diplomatic mission, says FM

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the budget for 2019-2020 in the national capital today. While addressing at the Lok Sabha, Nirmala Sitharaman said, "I propose to consider issuing Aadhaar Card for Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) with Indian passports after their arrival in India without waiting for the mandatory 180 days." "To give further impetus to India's growing influence and leadership in the international community, Government decided to open Indian embassies and high commissions in countries where India doesn't have a resident diplomatic mission as yet," she added. "To provide Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) seamless access to Indian equities, NRI portfolio investment route to be merged with foreign portfolio investment route," she further stated.