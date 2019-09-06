Budget 2019: 9.6 crore toilets constructed since 2014, informs FM Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the budget for 2019-2020 in the national capital today. While addressing at the Lok Sabha, Nirmala Sitharaman said, "Around 9.6 crore toilets have been constructed since October 02, 2014. More than 5.6 lakh villages have become open defecation free. We have to build on this success. I propose to expand the Swachh Bharat Mission to undertake sustainable sold waste management in every village." "Happy and satisfied to report that India will be made open defecation free on October 02, 2019, as per the dream of PM Modi," she added.