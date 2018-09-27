Budgam encounter: 2 terrorists, 1 security personnel killed

Two Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists were killed in crossfire in Budgam district, while one security personnel lost his life in action. Search operations revealed that about three militants were trapped inside a building. Masked men were seen pelting stones at the security personnel, who resorted to firing tear gas shells to disperse the agitators. Three encounters broke out between security forces and militants in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday. Then another encounter broke out when security forces launched a search operation after receiving specific inputs about presence of militants in Noorbagh region of Srinagar city. Internet services were temporarily suspended in the region. The third encounter broke out in Anantnag district of the volatile state where reportedly, firing has stopped. A security personnel and a militant were killed in the gun fight and a search operation is currently underway. Unrest has simmered in Kashmir, home to a separatist movement, for decades. An insurgency that erupted in 1989 against India has eased in recent years, but most Kashmiris yearn for independence, accuse security forces of widespread rights abuses and some support the few hundred militants still fighting.