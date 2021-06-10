Buddhadeb's Humour Was Always Ready to Bubble Out: Rahul Bose

Actor Rahul Bose penned an emotional tribute for poet and filmmaker Buddhadev Dasgupta who passed away today (10 June). In the tribute, he recalled his time working with Buddhadeb for the film Kaalpurush and the bond they formed with each other.

"Not the best images, but the best I could get off the net. This is a tribute to #BuddhadevDasgupta who passed away today," he started the note.

Kaalpurush is an Indian Bengali drama directed and written by Buddhadev Dasgupta which released in 2006. The film also stars Mithun Chakraborty. The film won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in 2006.

Talking about his experience on the sets, Bose wrote, "Mithunda and I made ‘Kaalpurush’ with him - one of my most satisfying films (and performances) of my career. Buddhada was part poet, part filmmaker. You could see that in the way he approached cinema, in the stories he wrote, the way his movies were photographed, his use of sound."

"Working on ‘Kaalpurush’ was challenging, engrossing. It was a delicate film with tenderness and depth running through it like two best friends. It took time for me to understand Buddhada’s style of direction. But once we understood each other the relationship flowed with ease," he added.

"Sensitive, emotionally acute, with an impish sense of humour, we gradually got to know the other better. But more than the filming of ‘Kaalpurush’ what I will miss more is evenings spent with him during shooting, at film festivals - in Kolkata, Bombay, Berlin, Toronto. Eating, drinking, walking new streets, talking, sharing ideas and always laughing, his sense of humour always ready to bubble out in a conversation." - Rahul Bose, Instagram

He concluded the note by expressing his grief and wrote, "It’s a cliche when people pass away that we say - ‘he / she / they will be missed’. But for those who truly love cinema these words will never be truer than now. My thoughts and wishes go out to his family and loved ones."

Buddhadeb was exposed to the world of film during his membership at the Calcutta Film Society. He was introduced to the works of Charlie Chaplin, Akira Kurosawa and others.

His first film was a documentary titled The Continent of Love in 1968 and his first feature film was made ten years later, namely Dooratwa. Some of his most famous works are Bagh Bahadur, Tahader Katha, and Charachar.

